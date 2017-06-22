3 months after launch, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds sells 4M copies

Last month, we reported that Bluehole’s hit Early Access game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds had managed to sell two million copies in under two months. Today, Playerunknown (real name Brendan Greene) took to Twitter to announce the game has now sold four million copies in just three months.

As a reminder, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is based on an Arma mod called Battle Royale previously licensed for Daybreak’s H1Z1 King of the Kill. When speaking with Gamasutra back in April, Greene told Gamasutra that he doesn’t see Battlegrounds as a clone of these other games, but rather an improved version of those games that he wanted to play.

This milestone comes right after Greene took the stage at E3 this year to announce that the game would be coming to Xbox One and that they would finally be adding vaulting to the game to help players traverse small obstacles (something we did discuss in our full interview with Greene).