Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 22, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 22, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 22, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

3 months after launch, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds sells 4M copies
3 months after launch, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds sells 4M copies
June 22, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
June 22, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Last month, we reported that Bluehole’s hit Early Access game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds had managed to sell two million copies in under two months. Today, Playerunknown (real name Brendan Greene) took to Twitter to announce the game has now sold four million copies in just three months. 

As a reminder, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is based on an Arma mod called Battle Royale previously licensed for Daybreak’s H1Z1 King of the Kill. When speaking with Gamasutra back in April, Greene told Gamasutra that he doesn’t see Battlegrounds as a clone of these other games, but rather an improved version of those games that he wanted to play. 

This milestone comes right after Greene took the stage at E3 this year to announce that the game would be coming to Xbox One and that they would finally be adding vaulting to the game to help players traverse small obstacles (something we did discuss in our full interview with Greene).

Related Jobs

2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[06.22.17]
SENIOR USER RESEARCHER
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.22.17]
Technical Director
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.22.17]
Build Engineer
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, United States
[06.22.17]
Junior Game Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: How Microsoft is pitching the Xbox One X to devs (and consumers)
New VRDC VR/AR Innovation Report reveals the HTC Vive is devs' top target
3 months after launch, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds sells 4M copies
Improving a game on the Xbox One X helps boost its One S performance, says Xbox exec


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image