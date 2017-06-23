Chat with the developer of twin-stick shooter Nex Machina today at 1PM EDT.

This week saw the release of Nex Machina, the latest candy-colored twin-stick shooter from developer Housemarque. If you’re a developer who enjoys this type of game, and has been following Housemarque through its previous games Resogun and Eugene Jarvis, you should probably know you’ll be able to chat with developer Mikael Haveri today at 1PM EDT (two hours earlier than our normal streaming time!)

If you haven’t gotten to check out Nex Machina yet, we’ll be playing the game and asking Haveri to comment on some of the design and programming techniques that have earned it rave reviews this week.

We’ll also be taking your questions from Twitch chat, so be sure to swing by!

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.