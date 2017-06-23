Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented VFX Artist to join our development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists. As a VFX Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA visual effects.

Responsibilities:

Creation and implementation of combat, character, and environment effects

Texture and shader creation for particle systems

Modeling and UV layout experience to use high-end visual effects

Willingness to learn new software and techniques

Self-sufficient and a good problem solver

Performance optimizations

Thoroughly understands hardware limitations and common techniques

Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete environments

Experience/Skills:

1+ years of industry experience

High level proficiency with Photoshop, After Effects, and Maya or equivalent 2d and 3d software

Experience with Unreal, Unity, or a proprietary engine

Basic knowledge of Unreal blueprints is preferred

VR experience is a plus

Ability to accept feedback and responds to criticism positively

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

Extra Credit:

Experience using Maya or Houdini FX systems

Basic understanding of scripting, animation, and rigging

