June 23, 2017
Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a VFX Artist
Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a VFX Artist
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

VFX ArtistSanzaru Games

Location: Foster City, California

Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented VFX Artist to join our development team in crafting visually stunning and immersive worlds.  We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior artists.  As a VFX Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA visual effects.

Responsibilities:

  • Creation and implementation of combat, character, and environment effects
  • Texture and shader creation for particle systems
  • Modeling and UV layout experience to use high-end visual effects
  • Willingness to learn new software and techniques
  • Self-sufficient and a good problem solver
  • Performance optimizations
  • Thoroughly understands hardware limitations and common techniques
  • Works directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete  environments

Experience/Skills:

  • 1+ years of industry experience
  • High level proficiency with Photoshop, After Effects, and Maya or equivalent 2d and 3d software
  • Experience with Unreal, Unity, or a proprietary engine
  • Basic knowledge of Unreal blueprints is preferred
  • VR experience is a plus
  • Ability to accept feedback and responds to criticism positively
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

Extra Credit:

  • Experience using Maya or Houdini FX systems
  • Basic understanding of scripting, animation, and rigging

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

