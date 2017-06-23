Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 23, 2017
June 23, 2017
June 23, 2017
Video: Understanding the nature (and future) of board game design
June 23, 2017 | By Staff
To better understand the nature of game design, it can be helpful to look at the work of designers making games outside your target market.

With that in mind, GDC 2017 hosted a ton of talks about tabletop game design that culminated in a kind of "state of the industry" panel (moderated by Shut Up & Sit Down cofounder Paul Dean) with game designers Rob Daviau, Geoffrey Engelstein, and Eric Lang.

It was a lively, engaging presentation that dug into tabletop game design trends that are coming to the forefront in 2017. It also shined some light on some of the more exciting or dynamic games of the last year, and offered some perspective on what the future holds for board game design and business models.

If you make or play games, you shouldn't miss your shot to now watch this talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

