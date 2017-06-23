Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Survey: 31% of VR/AR devs are working on a platform exclusive
June 26, 2017 | By Staff
More: VR, Business/Marketing, VRDC

Last week organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference released the second annual VRDC VR/AR Innovation Report, a smorgasbord of insights from professionals involved in the development of virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences.

If you're working in VR or thinking about making the jump, this report offers you some useful perspective on the rapidly-expanding, diverse and hard-to-measure VR/AR/MR industry - from sustainability of the market, to practical challenges, platform popularity, funding and more!

For more information and to download the report, download it for free here!

This year's report comes in advance of the next highly anticipated standalone VRDC event, VRDC Fall 2017, which will take place in San Francisco from September 21-22, 2017 and will bring together creators of immersive experiences of all kinds—including games, entertainment, brand experience, healthcare, training, design, and more.

As an example of what you'll get in the full report, today we'd like to highlight a particularly notable finding regarding how many developers are working on platform-exclusive VR or AR projects. 

The answer, according to our results, is about a third -- roughly 31 percent of survey respondents said their next project would be released exclusively on a single VR/AR/MR platform.

That’s up 10 percent from last year, when we asked the same question and got a “Yes” from just 21 percent of respondents. This suggests rising interest in developing an experience for one platform first, perhaps because that’s where they see their greatest chance of success -- or simply because they intend to port their work to other platforms at a later date.

When we followed up with devs who answered in the affirmative to find out which platform, exactly, their next project would be exclusively released on, the most popular response proved to be HTC’s Vive headset.

35 percent of devs working on a platform exclusive said it would release exclusively on Vive, 13 percent said Oculus Rift, and another 13 percent said Samsung’s Gear VR headset. 9 percent said “Other,” and just 7 percent said Sony’s PlayStation VR.

More details about what VR/AR devs are up to, including which headsets they're developing for and where their funding is coming from, is freely available within the full report.

For more information on VRDC Fall 2017, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, VRDC and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

