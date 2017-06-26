Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo is bundling a never-before-released SNES game with the Super NES Classic
Nintendo is bundling a never-before-released SNES game with the Super NES Classic
June 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Like it did with the original NES last year, Nintendo has announced plans to revive the Super Nintendo as a mini, plug-and-play game console preloaded with a handful of fan-favorite SNES games.

The Super NES Classic Edition itself is a miniaturized model of the original 1991 console and comes complete with two SNES gamepads, 21 games, and the modern convenience of HDMI support. 

While classics like Super Mario World and EarthBound are included in the bundle, what’s especially interesting about Nintendo’s second retro console launch is that the SNES Classic Edition also includes the never-before-released game, Star Fox 2

The Super NES Classic Edition is set to hit store shelves on September 29, 2017 and is just slightly pricier than its NES cousin at $79.99. What remains to be seen though is exactly how long the system will be up for sale. 

For the NES Classic, demand almost constantly outweighed supply and the mini console was notoriously difficult to come by in stores. Even then, the system sold 2.3 million units before it was discontinued after only five months on the market.

In the case of the NES Classic, Nintendo noted after-the-fact that the console was only ever planned for a limited release. The company hasn’t said if the same is true for the Super NES Classic Edition.

Related Jobs

Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[06.26.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.25.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
UBM Tech
UBM Tech — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.23.17]
General Manager, Game Developers Conference
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.23.17]
Director, User Acquisition


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A TumbleSeed postmortem - what we got wrong, and how we fixed it
Nintendo is bundling a never-before-released SNES game with the Super NES Classic
Opinion: The Town of Light's darkness
Blog: A practical example of system design in practice


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image