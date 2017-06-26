Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo plans to produce 'significantly more' than 2.3M SNES Classic Editions
Nintendo plans to produce 'significantly more' than 2.3M SNES Classic Editions
June 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

According to Nintendo, the Super NES Classic Edition announced earlier today is only planned for a limited release, though the company already plans to produce more SNES Classics than it did for the original NES Classic last time around.

Speaking to Kotaku, Nintendo says that it plans to produce “significantly more units of the Super NES Classic Edition” than it did for the NES Classic Edition last year. No specific production numbers were given, but we do know that the NES Classic sold 2.3 million units during its lifetime, so it's safe to expect Nintendo to produce at least that amount for its latest classic console revival. 

But, also like the NES Classic, Nintendo doesn’t plan to sell the retro console indefinitely. According to that same Nintendo rep, the company is only planning on shipping SNES Classic units from September 29 until the end of 2017 and has “nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year.”

This largely mirrors the lifespan of the NES Classic released last year, though in that case Nintendo didn’t make the system’s limited nature known until after it had already discontinued the console.

Nintendo says the decision to launch the SNES Classic as a limited-edition system stems from the company wanting to prioritize its main hardware roster over smaller launches like the Classic Edition consoles.

“Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems,” reads the statement. “We are offering Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest our classic content.”

Related Jobs

cView Studios Ltd.
cView Studios Ltd. — San Gwann, Malta
[06.26.17]
Lead Artist
Bodhi Talent
Bodhi Talent — Columbus, Ohio, United States
[06.26.17]
Lead Unity 3D Engineer
Bluehole
Bluehole — Seongnam si , Korea, South
[06.26.17]
Sr. Character Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.25.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A TumbleSeed postmortem - what we got wrong, and how we fixed it
Survey: 31% of VR/AR devs are working on a platform exclusive
Nintendo is bundling a never-before-released game with the SNES Classic
Experiencing a protagonist's personal hell in The Town of Light


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image