Get expert guidance on building for VR and AR at VRDC Fall 2017!

VRDC Fall 2017, which takes place September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

First off we're proud to welcome Harvey Ball, a longtime developer who will be delivering a fantastic talk on "VRTK and How to Make Developing For VR Easier" during the show.

Ball is a developer on VRTK, the VR toolkit for Unity 3D, and he plans to showcase all of the features that VRTK offers developers and how they can be extended and customized for building new VR experiences.

This is a big deal because VRTK has evolved over the last year from a few simple scripts into a fully fledged VR development community that provides a base for existing and new developers to put their ideas into virtual reality. Many lessons have been learned along the way, and attendees will understand how easy it can be for anyone to start developing in VR (via VRTK) and share insights into the VR community to help with the learning curve.

Plus, Playlines creative director Rob Morgan and technical director Dustin Freeman will be at VRDC Fall 2017 to speak about "Creating 'Heads-Up Narratives in AR: Lessons Learned." Location-based AR experiences are now mainstream (see Pokemon Go) and so the pair will discuss their experiences developing narrative-driven site-specific AR experiences, demonstrating the enormous opportunities and unexpected pitfalls of location-based AR.

Morgan and Freeman will also outline the design and technical tools they have developed working in location-based AR, demonstrate how narrative and gameplay can re-contextualize the user's environment to create immersion (without requiring expensive graphics), and finally will show the potential for growth in AR experiences that are fully integrated into cities, venues or conferences.

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions and move to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

