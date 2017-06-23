Video: How procedural level design works in Eldritch

How do you achieve a desired experience in your game when you offload level creation to a procedural generation algorithm?

That's exactly what Minor Key Games' David Pittman answered in his GDC 2017 talk on procedural level design in his lo-fi first-person cosmic horror-'em-up Eldritch.

It was a neat talk that answered tricky questions like, what role (if any) does a level designer play when working on a game with procedurally-generated environments? Why use procedural level design at all?

He also dug into how Eldritch's level generation was implemented, as well as general reasons why procedural algorithms might be embraced by level designers. If you missed it in person but still have a burning desire to learn more about the arcane art of procedural generation, no worries: you can now watch Pittman's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

