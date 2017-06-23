Get a job: Infinity Ward seeks an experienced UI/UX Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is currently seeking an exceptional UI/UX Director to join our team on a new, exciting project. This is a key role designed to help establish the look of the game’s front end user interface, in-game HUD and additional art content that is consistent with the art direction of the project.



Responsibilities:

Collaborate with a multi-discipline team to deliver innovative, user interfaces and experiences.

Conduct stakeholder meetings, interact with user research, usability studies and

visual analysis.

Work with your team to develop interaction design concepts with user stories, site

maps, prototypes and wireframes that illustrate user needs, site structure, flow,

layout, and informational relationships.

Drive the consistency of visual and logical architecture across all platforms via regular reviews with stakeholders.

Create and work on solutions for new and established systems that factor design,

tools, and technological capabilities.

Work closely with product managers, game designers, artists, and engineers on

high-scope features to solve large-scale design problems.

Work closely with producers and other stakeholders on scope estimates and

schedules.

Set clear project objectives, provide career guidance and reviews to team members, and ensure that your teams are set-up for success.



Requirements:

Engaging digital portfolio that includes: Gaming experience with console and PC

platforms, production interface design, desktop or mobile applications, or websites.

Minimum of 5 years as a UX/UI lead, and 10 years of graphic design and UX/UI

related experience.

Ability to work well with others, and have experience managing a large

multi-discipline team (code, art, and design.

Shipped at least 2 AAA titles across multiple platforms.

Bachelor’s degree in Game Design, Communication design, Graphic Design,

Interaction Design, Information Science, or related fields (master’s degree preferred).

Ability to communicate in a clear and focused manner to inspire and lead

colleagues; you’re authentic with all different types of stakeholders, from interns to

executives.

Passion and insight into latest UI design trends circulating the gaming industry.

Avid gamer, with a genuine interest in First-Person-Shooters, and the drive to pick their systems apart in order to identify UX/UI successes and areas for improvement.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office.

Solid understanding of the relationship between the disciplines (code, art, and

design) necessary to deliver quality UI features.



About Us:

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.