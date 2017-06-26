Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 26, 2017
June 26, 2017
June 26, 2017
Mario + Rabbids , Wolfenstein II among 2017 E3 Game Critics Awards noms
June 26, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
With another Electronic Entertainment Expo in the books, the folks behind the Game Critics Awards have announced the nominations for their annual E3 honors.

For devs, these awards (voted on by 38 judges) offer interesting perspective on which games showed well at E3. 

This year Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom, Monolith Productions' Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and MachineGames' Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus came out on top, with four award nominations each.

Notably, Nintendo's own Mario Odyssey only netted 3 nominations, putting it one behind Mario + Rabbids. Both games were nominated for "Best of Show", "Best Console Game" and "Best Original Game", but Rabbids netted a fourth nod for "Best Strategy Game."

Those interested can find a full list of award nominations (spanning everything from "Best Independent Game" to "Best Family/Social Game") over on the Game Critics Awards website. To be eligible, games reportedly had to have demos that were playable for at least 5 minutes available for judges to evaluate at E3.

