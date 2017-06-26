Nier director's new mobile game tops iOS charts in Japan

Yoko Taro is probably best known right now as the director on Platinum Games' Nier: Automata, but he evidently also worked as creative director on a F2P mobile game, SINoAlice, currently topping the iOS earnings charts in Japan.

That's significant because, as NeoGAF users helpfully point out, the 5 top-grossing iOS games in the region include F2P heavies like Granblue Fantasy, Monster Strike and Puzzles & Dragons. Breaking into their ranks, even for a brief time, suggests SINoAlice is doing quite well.

Taro isn't the only other Automata dev contributing to SINoAlice, either; composer Keiichi Okabe reportedly worked on both games, for example.

SINoAlice itself is developed by Gree-owned Pokelabo and published by Square Enix. The game was released in Japan on June 6th, and it's yet unclear whether it will get a Western release.