June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017
Chat about good level design with the pros at 1PM EDT
June 27, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Level design is one of the most fascinating and unique aspects of game design in part because it’s and art and craft that’s entirely unique to gaming. Whether you’re making an open-world game, first-person shooter, walking simulator, or beyond, making good levels that possess a sense of identity, challenge, and flow is a much-coveted skill in the games industry. 

And uh, also it turns out it’s really hard. That’s what we learned while fiddling around with the Doom SnapMap mod recently, so we’ve asked three level designers to join us on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 1PM EDT to share their advice—for us, and for you, dear readers! 

So if you’ve got level design questions, or just want to debate about best practices with some talented pros, come hang out with Certain Affinity lead level designer Elizabeth Beinke-Schwartz, former Hangar 13 game designer Harrison Pink, and freelance level designer/tools designer Robin Yann-Storm today at 1PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow us on Twitch for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 
 

