Playdead co-founder Dino Patti helps form new studio, Jumpship

Playdead co-founder Dino Patti, who left the Limbo developer last year after a purported conflict with business partner Arnt Jensen, has established a new indie studio called Jumpship.

The Guildford-based outfit is the brainchild of both Patti and movie animator Chris Olsen. At present, the pair appear to be the only full-time employees at the studio, but the Jumpship website reveals the duo hope to "assemble a team of talented individuals" in the near future.

That group of new recruits will be tasked with bringing Jumpship's debut game, Somerville, to life. The ominous looking sci-fi title is the pet project of Olsen, who's been working on it in fits and starts since 2014.

It's hard to glean anything from Somerville's debut teaser trailer, other than the game seems to focus on an alien invasion of some description.

For the time being then, it looks like the Jumpship duo are keeping their cards close to their chest. Although the company website does shed a bit of light on the studio's overarching development philosophy.

"We believe in games as a legitimate and positive endeavor; with potential not only as an entertainment medium, but as a tool to question the human condition. We strive to support our intent with an unwavering ethic in all facets of the process," reads a small blurb.

"This unwillingness to take the path well-trodden, to aim for standards seemingly out of reach and meticulously handcraft every aspect is where the weight of value lies for us as a studio. It raises entertainment to something deeply personal."