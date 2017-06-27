Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Playdead co-founder Dino Patti helps form new studio, Jumpship
June 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing, Video

Playdead co-founder Dino Patti, who left the Limbo developer last year after a purported conflict with business partner Arnt Jensen, has established a new indie studio called Jumpship.

The Guildford-based outfit is the brainchild of both Patti and movie animator Chris Olsen. At present, the pair appear to be the only full-time employees at the studio, but the Jumpship website reveals the duo hope to "assemble a team of talented individuals" in the near future.

That group of new recruits will be tasked with bringing Jumpship's debut game, Somerville, to life. The ominous looking sci-fi title is the pet project of Olsen, who's been working on it in fits and starts since 2014. 

It's hard to glean anything from Somerville's debut teaser trailer, other than the game seems to focus on an alien invasion of some description.

 For the time being then, it looks like the Jumpship duo are keeping their cards close to their chest. Although the company website does shed a bit of light on the studio's overarching development philosophy. 

"We believe in games as a legitimate and positive endeavor; with potential not only as an entertainment medium, but as a tool to question the human condition. We strive to support our intent with an unwavering ethic in all facets of the process," reads a small blurb.

"This unwillingness to take the path well-trodden, to aim for standards seemingly out of reach and meticulously handcraft every aspect is where the weight of value lies for us as a studio.  It raises entertainment to something deeply personal."

Related Jobs

Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.27.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.26.17]
Art and Animation Generalist
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.26.17]
Marketing Concept Artist
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.26.17]
Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Visualizing Cryptark's 2D sci-fi world
A TumbleSeed postmortem - what we got wrong, and how we fixed it
Survey: 31% of VR/AR devs are working on a platform exclusive
Nintendo is bundling a never-before-released game with the SNES Classic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image