Guillemot family raise Ubisoft stake to fend off Vivendi

June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Ubisoft founders the Guillemot family have raised their stake in the company in an effort to fend off a potential Vivendi takeover. 

The five Guillemot brothers formed the Assassin's Creed creator in 1986, and the developer is currently led by co-founder and CEO, Yves Guillemot. 

According to Reuters, a recent filing from the AMF stock market regulator shows the family now holds 13.6 percent of Ubisoft's share capital and 20.02 percent of the company's voting rights. 

By contrast, Vivendi currently holds 25.15 percent of the company and 22.92 percent of its voting rights. But if the media conglomerate manages to acquire a 30 percent stake in the studio, it'll be forced to issue a mandatory takeover bid and attempt to seize a controlling stake. 

Vivendi's interest began in October 2015, when the company picked up a 6.6 percent stake in the developer. It also purchased a minor stake in mobile developer Gameloft, and has since gone on to complete a hostile takeover the studio -- which was also founded by the Guillemots. 

The Guillemot clan have spurned those advances at every turn, and have spoken publicly about their desire to see Ubisoft remain an independent creative force

Still, recent reports suggest Vivendi is pushing ahead regardless, and will attempt a takeover later this year. It's not clear how this long-running saga will end, but with both sides refusing to back down, it's apparent they have wildly contrasting visions for the future of Ubisoft.

