Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Arkane Studios president Raphael Colantonio stepping down
Arkane Studios president Raphael Colantonio stepping down
June 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 27, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Business/Marketing

Longtime game developer and Arkane Studios president Raphael Colantonio is parting ways with the studio he founded nearly two decades ago. In a letter shared to Bethesda’s website, Colantonio announced his impending departure and detailed his next steps.

“The last 18 years have been an amazing adventure - from starting Arkane in 1999, to making our first game, Arx Fatalis, to joining ZeniMax Media in 2010 and releasing the Dishonored series and Prey to critical acclaim,” said Colantonio. “It is time for me to step out to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is important to me and my future.”

Colantonio was a key founding member of Arkane and has been with the developer since it first opened its doors 18 years back. In addition to being the studio's president, Colantonio has served as the creative director on a number of Arkane games, including the developer's most recent release, Prey.

Going forward, Arkane co-founder Harvey Smith will oversee the studio’s Austin offices while Colantonio notes that he himself will remain on board “as long as necessary” to ease the Lyon-based arm of the studio to its new management team.

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[06.27.17]
Senior Engineer
Treyarch
Treyarch — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.27.17]
Senior Lighting Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[06.27.17]
Associate Product Manager
Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[06.27.17]
Senior JavaScript game developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Visualizing Cryptark's 2D sci-fi world
Twitch Affiliates will soon reap the rewards of paid subscription tiers
Blog: Should your engineering lead be fired?
Arkane Studios president Raphael Colantonio stepping down


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image