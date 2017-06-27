Arkane Studios president Raphael Colantonio stepping down

Longtime game developer and Arkane Studios president Raphael Colantonio is parting ways with the studio he founded nearly two decades ago. In a letter shared to Bethesda’s website, Colantonio announced his impending departure and detailed his next steps.

“The last 18 years have been an amazing adventure - from starting Arkane in 1999, to making our first game, Arx Fatalis, to joining ZeniMax Media in 2010 and releasing the Dishonored series and Prey to critical acclaim,” said Colantonio. “It is time for me to step out to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is important to me and my future.”

Colantonio was a key founding member of Arkane and has been with the developer since it first opened its doors 18 years back. In addition to being the studio's president, Colantonio has served as the creative director on a number of Arkane games, including the developer's most recent release, Prey.

Going forward, Arkane co-founder Harvey Smith will oversee the studio’s Austin offices while Colantonio notes that he himself will remain on board “as long as necessary” to ease the Lyon-based arm of the studio to its new management team.