Twitch Affiliates will soon reap the rewards of paid subscription tiers

Twitch is beefing up the benefits it offers to streamers that partake in its Twitch Affiliates program and making the streaming platform more profitable for those that qualify in the process.

Starting this week, the streaming giant is letting Affiliates join in on the subscription options it previously only offered to full-fledged Twitch Partners.

As with the beta launch of that program earlier this year, Affiliates will soon be able to offer $4.99, $9.99, and $24.99 subscription options to their viewers.

This is only the latest in a number of new money-making opportunities Twitch has opened up to its Affiliates in an effort to bridge the gap between casual streamers and Twitch Partners. Earlier this month, the platform gave qualifying streamers the option to earn a cut of game and in-app purchase sales that go through their channel, and even before that Affiliates were granted the ability to earn cash from emote sales as well.