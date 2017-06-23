Get a job: Hidden Monster Games seeks a Sr. JavaScript Game Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Do you want to make good looking and well-performing web games for a wide variety of devices? Do you want to help create real-time multiplayer games, played by millions? Hidden Monster Games is in search of a senior JavaScript developer that wants to join our studio to create accessible, competitive online multiplayer games. We want a programmer who will help us add a lot of juice, polish and fun to our games. Join our small team, where you can have a direct influence on almost every facet of our games and studio… and earn a good salary.
Work at Hidden Monster Games
Hidden Monster Games is working on expanding its very popular game ‘Curve Fever’. Curve Fever has millions of fans, but we want to re-envision the game in HTML5 for web and mobile, as well as creating other competitive, accessible multiplayer HTML5 games.
Key aspects of your role will be to:
Team
We believe that great teams make great games. This means that we:
We heavily value a team of professionals with a deep understanding of their specialization and understand what it takes to work together to make great games. Therefore, we put a lot of effort in clear communication and encourage team members to go to events, near and far. Once a year we all attend one major gaming conference. Last year we went to GDC.
We provide the team with all the necessary tools, equipment and an awesome and inspiring environment. We frequently have lunch together and it is not unusual for us to grab a beer and play a game after work.
Studio
We are situated in the vibrant city-center of Amsterdam, right behind the Dam square. This allows for inspiring walks over the cobblestone streets, canals and through the picturesque scenery of the city. Our studio is on the top floor with a great view of the city-skyline from our large windows and balcony.
The studio itself is spacious and inspiring, with some cool graphics on the walls. It is an open workspace, but we put a lot of effort to enable focused work. The studio is fully equipped for brainstorming and collaboration. Among our work spaces we have a lounge, meeting room, balcony and a quiet room. This enables our diverse team to work in different locations and get fresh perspectives to find solutions.
Our development philosophy
Requirements
We offer
Salary
Interested? Apply now.
