Video: Crafting epic, interactive music for Final Fantasy XV

Implementing interactive music in your game is never easy, especially when you're working within a franchise known for sweeping, epic soundtracks.

At GDC 2017 Square Enix audio programmer Sho Iwamoto took the stage to explain how the Final Fantasy XV team pulled it off.

Iwamoto broke down how they worked to make an intelligent music system called "MAGI" that allows composers to create music in any tempo or measures, and has customized sync points to make it interactive while remaining epic.

The talk also covered how the Final Fantasy XV sound team created actual music data in their proprietary authoring tools, and issues they faced during implementing them such as synchronization with game scene and looping, fading, etc.

It was fascinating, and now its available to watch (completely free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

