Heads up, devs: Eleven Ventures is a new game-focused investment firm

This week marks the public debut of Palo Alto, CA-based Eleven Ventures, a new venture capital firm that aims to partner with startups in "high-growth sectors" like VR/AR, eSports, and game development.

It's potentially a new source of funding and support for devs, though the folks behind Eleven Ventures make a point of advertising (via press release) that the company is "establishing a new co-creation model for investment and acceleration" that's different from a typical incubator or tech-focused VC firm.

"We bring our own operating experience to the table with founding teams and contribute to their work as if we were one of them," stated cofounder Michael Howse in the aforementioned press release. "And we will be. We also invest, but we do so because we’re involved, not to become involved."

Howse and his fellow EV cofounder Greg Ballard (pictured together) have a bit of history with the game industry; the former has held executive positions at game tech companies like AMD and 3dfx, while the latter held leadership roles at places like Glu Mobile and Warner Bros.

Curious devs can find more details on the Eleven Ventures website, as well as a little nod (at the bottom) to the company's namesake: the "This Is Spinal Tap" amp joke.