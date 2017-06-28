Nintendo Switch sales surpass 1M in Japan

Nintendo Switch sales have surpassed 1 million units in Japan, according to a new report from Famitsu (translated by GamesIndustry.biz).

That means the hybrid console is doing better than the Wii U, which saw sales in the region reach 920,000 in just under four months -- roughly the same length of time the Switch has been on shelves.

Due to shortages it's been hard to find a Switch in the wild in Japan (and the rest of the world for that matter), but Nintendo has promised to ramp up production in the months ahead.

With that in mind, the console maker expects a significant number of consoles to be made available this autumn, just in time for the launch of the highly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey.

Looking at the Switch's performance on a global scale, Nintendo's last financial report put console sales at 2.74 million as of March 31, 2017, so it's likely that figure has moved on significantly by now.