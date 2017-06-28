Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo Switch sales surpass 1M in Japan
Nintendo Switch sales surpass 1M in Japan
June 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo Switch sales have surpassed 1 million units in Japan, according to a new report from Famitsu (translated by GamesIndustry.biz). 

That means the hybrid console is doing better than the Wii U, which saw sales in the region reach 920,000 in just under four months -- roughly the same length of time the Switch has been on shelves.

Due to shortages it's been hard to find a Switch in the wild in Japan (and the rest of the world for that matter), but Nintendo has promised to ramp up production in the months ahead

With that in mind, the console maker expects a significant number of consoles to be made available this autumn, just in time for the launch of the highly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey.

Looking at the Switch's performance on a global scale, Nintendo's last financial report put console sales at 2.74 million as of March 31, 2017, so it's likely that figure has moved on significantly by now.

Related Jobs

www.gritworld.com
www.gritworld.com — Frankfurt am Main, Germany
[06.28.17]
C++ Developer
Gameloft Iberica, S.A.U.
Gameloft Iberica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[06.28.17]
Senior Producer
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.27.17]
Executive Producer
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.27.17]
Senior Combat/ Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs share tips on using Discord to build a pre-release community
Nintendo Switch sales surpass 1M in Japan
Blog: A Rise & Shine audio postmortem
Game Design Deep Dive: Visualizing Cryptark's 2D sci-fi world


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image