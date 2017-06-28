Super Mario Odyssey wins big at Game Critics Awards

The winners of this year's Game Critics Awards, which aim to shine a spotlight on the best and brightest games at E3, have been announced.

Nintendo's moustached mascot took home the top prizes, with Super Mario Odyssey winning the coveted Best of Show, Best Console Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game awards.

That wasn't the only Mario offering to scoop up a gong. Ubisoft's bizarre mash-up Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom picked up the Best Strategy Game and Best Original Game statues.

Other notable winners include Destiny 2, which scooped up the prize for Best PC Game, and Lone Echo, which was crowned the Best VR Game. The supercharged Xbox One X also impressed the judges to pick up the Best Hardware/Peripheral award.

You can find the full list of winners below, and over on the Game Critic Awards website.