June 28, 2017
Super Mario Odyssey wins big at Game Critics Awards
June 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
The winners of this year's Game Critics Awards, which aim to shine a spotlight on the best and brightest games at E3, have been announced. 

Nintendo's moustached mascot took home the top prizes, with Super Mario Odyssey winning the coveted Best of Show, Best Console Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game awards.

That wasn't the only Mario offering to scoop up a gong. Ubisoft's bizarre mash-up Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom picked up the Best Strategy Game and Best Original Game statues. 

Other notable winners include Destiny 2, which scooped up the prize for Best PC Game, and Lone Echo, which was crowned the Best VR Game. The supercharged Xbox One X also impressed the judges to pick up the Best Hardware/Peripheral award.

You can find the full list of winners below, and over on the Game Critic Awards website. For more on E3, be sure to check out all of Gamasutra's E3 2017 coverage right here.

  • Best of Show -- Super Mario Odyssey
  • Best Original Game -- Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom
  • Best Console Game -- Super Mario Odyssey
  • Best VR Game -- Lone Echo
  • Best PC Game -- Destiny 2
  • Best Handheld Game -- Metroid: Samus Returns
  • Best Hardware/Peripheral -- Xbox One X
  • Best Action Game -- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Best Action/Adventure Game -- Super Mario Odyssey
  • Best Role Playing Game -- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Best Racing Game -- Forza Motorsport 7
  • Best Fighting Game -- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Best Sports Game -- FIFA 18
  • Best Strategy Game -- Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom
  • Best Family Game -- Hidden Agenda
  • Best Online Multiplayer -- Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Best Independent Game -- The Artful Escape

