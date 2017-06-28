Unity launches graduate research program to fuel innovation in games

Engine maker Unity has issued a call for applications for its first ever graduate research fellowship program.

The initiative will give two graduate research fellows a $30,000 grant so they can spend six months researching state-of-the art Machine Learning algorithms to help fuel innovation in games.

Those selected will have the opportunity to work on applied advances machine learning topics such as the problems of constructing game AI, digital content generation, and game development process optimization.

Unity hopes the program will boost global knowledge and innovation in the games industry, while advancing the careers of those students interested in video game research.

"We recognize that schools around the world, offer programs to teach technical skills in computer games programs in computer science or related fields," said Unity Technologies VP of machine learning, Danny Lange.

"We want to provide enrolled graduate students an opportunity to go beyond, and work on relevant and applied research related to games, and enable them to bring this research back to their schools and communities of practice."

Those interested can find out more info and apply for the program by clicking here. Applications will close on midnight on September 9, 2017.