June 28, 2017
PlayStation co-founder invests in VR startup Dream Reality Interactive
PlayStation co-founder invests in VR startup Dream Reality Interactive
June 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
June 28, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Dream Reality Interactive, the virtual reality studio founded by the former head of Sony London Studio, Dave Ranyard, has completed its first funding round

PlayStation co-founder and former president of Worldwide Studios, Phil Harrison, was one of the first people to invest in the company, which also caught the eye of advertising and digital design outfit, Mother. 

It's unclear how much cash Dream Reality pulled in, but we know the funds will be used to build-out and accelerate the studio's development pipeline. 

The fledgling firm already has a number of projects in the works such as Hold the World, a virtual reality museum experience featuring Sir David Attenborough.

"We are really excited by the space where AR, VR and AI meet and can see amazing opportunities for new levels of immersion and human interaction," commented Ranyard.

"Having backing from two successful and insightful investors enables us to accelerate our ambitions and is a huge validation of the talented team we have put together."

