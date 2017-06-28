Wargaming opens mobile game development and publishing division

World of Tanks creator Wargaming is diving headlong into the mobile game business through the foundation of a new division, Wargaming Mobile.

While part of Wargaming Mobile’s operations will involve bringing Wargaming’s existing titles to mobile in some form, the new studio isn’t solely focused on first-party games.

Along with its own in-house development efforts, the division is also host to the company’s new mobile game publishing initiative.

Developers accepted into Wargaming’s mobile publishing program are able to utilize a library of services for a six-month period. Following a successful soft-launch, can then receive support from the full-fledged publishing program and. eventually a publishing contract with Wargaming. More details on that third-party publishing initiative can be found over on the Wargaming Mobile website.