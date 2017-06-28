Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 28, 2017
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has banned 25k cheaters since launch
June 28, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
The development team behind Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds has been fighting its own battle against cheating players in the massively popular first-person battle royale.

The game has only been out of PC for about three months now, but Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene says that, in that span of time, he and the team at Bluehole have already banned upwards of 25,000 users

The early access title has sold over 4 million copies in its short time on the market, so unscrupulous players are something to be expected. Effectively dealing with and tracking down new cheats as they pop is a necessary part of developing an online game. In Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' case, it's been a daily battle.

“We have also been working hard to tackle down cheating players. This is an ongoing battle, but one we are committed to fighting,” notes Greene. “We have banned 25,000+ users in the last 3 months, and work daily with BattlEye to add new protections and detections for cheats appearing on the market.“

