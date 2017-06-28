40 indie games to be featured in Smithsonian American Art Museum event

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has detailed its upcoming SAAM Arcade event, and this year forty independent games are joining the Arcade as part of its indie showcase.

The final forty were trimmed down from 150 total submissions, including both student and professional game development projects.

Attendees will have a chance to play a number of games, ranging from projects with unique control schemes and mechanical interfaces to well-known indies like Deep End Games’ Perception.

“Video games are a part of our visual culture and worthy of display as well as study at SAAM,” said the Smithsonian American Art Museum's Stephanie Stebich. “We are pleased to provide ‘SAAM Arcade’ as an innovative forum for video game developers and fans as the field continues to test the boundaries between art, science, and technology.”

In addition to the full roster of indie showcase titles, classic games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong will also be on display. The SAAM Arcade itself is set to be held on both August 5 and August 6.