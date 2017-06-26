Video: 7 years in alpha -- A Thumper postmortem

Drool's 2016 "rhythm violence" game Thumper was created by a two-person team lacking significant experience in engine programming, graphics, audio, and game design.

At GDC 2017, co-creator Marc Flury hopped onstage to showcase how he and fellow co-creator Brian Gibson were able to pull it off thanks to strong art direction, constant experimentation, and commitment to simplicity.

Flury delved deep into Thumper's custom engine, tools, and the development of a unique and modern look without advanced shader tools, particle systems, or sophisticated lighting techniques. He also highlighted some major design problems and solutions, including the challenges of adapting the game for VR.

It was a great talk, so don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

