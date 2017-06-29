Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 29, 2017
Nexon completes iDCC takeover to gain foothold in Southeast Asia
June 29, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Japanese online game specialist Nexon has competed its acquisition of Thai publisher iDDC and rebranded the company as 'Nexon Thailand.' 

The Tokyo-based firm began its takeover last year when it purchased a 49 percent equity stake in iDCC for an undisclosed fee.

At the time, the company confirmed it would look to pick up the remaining 51 percent once the deal had been approved by the Thai government.

Now that the government has given its blessing, Nexon has gone ahead and finalized the deal to solidify its position in Thailand with a view to building out its business across Southeast Asia.  

"We see an immense growth opportunity in the game market in Southeast Asia, especially in mobile, which is why we originally invested in iDCC," said Nexon Thailand COO, Terry Noh. 

"We plan to make Thailand a publishing hub for the entire region and will support local developers to expand their content worldwide."

