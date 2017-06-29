Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 29, 2017
June 29, 2017
June 29, 2017
Nickelodeon invests in amateur eSports outfit Super League Gaming
June 29, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Super League Gaming, a global community platform that serves up accessible eSports competitions and content, has received $15 million in funding from investors including children's television broadcaster, Nickelodeon. 

Since being founded in 2014, Super League has helped over 30,000 kids take part in friendly Minecraft competitions over six seasons of play. 

In November 2016 the company expanded its offering by introducing League of Legends to its competitive event series in partnership with developer Riot Games. 

Its interesting to see a company like Nickelodeon invest heavily in competitive gaming, as it suggests the firm believes eSports has clear potential become a mainstream form of entertainment for the next generation. 

"We are excited to enter the world of eSports through our relationship with Super League, which has a loyal and growing fan base of kids," said Matthew Evans, EVP of digital and new business at Nickelodeon. 

"Nickelodeon is interested in eSports because gaming is an important passion point for kids today, and forging this partnership with Super League puts us at the forefront of where kids will be playing next."

