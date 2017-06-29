Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The unique development constraints of Cuphead 's painstakingly hand-drawn art
The unique development constraints of Cuphead's painstakingly hand-drawn art
June 29, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
June 29, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design

"The ideas have to be great, because the workload to implement even the tiniest thing is enormous."

-Cuphead co-creator Chad Moldenhauer explains how the game's art affected its development process.

GamesRadar+ has published an interesting look at how Cuphead developer StudioMDHR created the upcoming game’s hand-drawn animation, and how that art style ultimately impacted the rest of the game’s development.

To stay true to Cuphead's 1930s cartoon inspirations, each character, object, and background in the game is the result of computer-free, hand-drawn artwork.  Because of that, even slightly changing something like a character movement or projectile in the game can amount to a massive amount of work.

“We can't just move a hand up 30 pixels or squash a head down 10 pixels, the whole action has to be redrawn from scratch. This means we end up doing a ton of planning and iteration before anything gets to that level, as we can't afford to throw out a lot of work,” said Cuphead co-creator Chad Moldenhauer.

“Similarly, we always have to keep in mind how much work is going to be involved in any action. If we want to add a new attack for an enemy, it could be over 30 frames of animation plus all the implementation work.”

He notes that even animating smaller and seemingly simple characters is no easy feat since every enemy, big or small, in the game is animated at the same rate. He offers a flower enemy as an example, saying that even it required over 100 frames of hand-drawn animation.

While Cuphead’s hand-drawn art amounted to a significant amount of extra planning and work, Moldenhauer notes that the absurdity 1930’s cartoons, in general, were a big source of inspiration for the levels and enemies in the game. You can find his comments on that part of Cuphead’s creation, as well as a look at how the game evolved beyond just a boss-rush mode, over at GamesRadar+.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.29.17]
Senior Narrative Designer - Destiny
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Game Designer (Multiplayer)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Game Designer (SP Systems)
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Senior Camera Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Mixing 'bullet hell' shmup with roguelike in Team D-13's Monolith
Q&A: Inside the 22-years-late release of Star Fox 2
For indie devs, the Vita's niche audience is what makes it a viable platform
VRDC Speaker Q&A: Aldis Sipolins of IBM Research


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image