Get a job: Outpost Games is looking for a Game Software Engineer

Location: Redwood City, California

We're witnessing a revolution. The entertainment industry is being transformed by gamers who are becoming the next generation of great performers and personalities, and they’re drawing the attention of larger audiences every day.

At Outpost Games, we’re building a multiplayer survival game, called SOS, that’s designed from the ground up to be as thrilling to watch as it is to play. Powering SOS is a platform we’re building that turns every player into a performer and gives them a live, interactive audience. On this platform, everyone experiences the thrill of being in the spotlight, and every audience member has the ability to participate in play. Join us and work alongside industry veterans from EA, Zynga, Naughty Dog, Epic Games, and Google to take a fresh approach on gaming and entertainment.

We’re looking for a full-time Software Engineer to help turn players into performers in SOS, our PC multiplayer survival game.

Responsibilities:

Build and extend features and systems with an eye for robustness and elegance

Some example areas include client/server network optimization, cheat prevention, game replay system, modding support, and gameplay systems

Code review other engineers and provide architectural feedback

Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the game evolves

Adhere to team coding standards and best practices

Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience)

3+ years in game development

Strong C++ skills

You’re friendly, self-directed, and care about quality

Effective written and verbal communicator who actively seeks and values a diversity of perspectives

A drive to improve the development and player experience

Team player strong collaboration abilities

Authorization to work in the U.S.

Bonus Points:

Unreal Engine 4 experience

A love of PC multiplayer games

Strong design sense and ability to provide design feedback

Live games experience

Changing the entertainment business is hard work, but we do it sustainably. We invest in your health and productivity through great benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, commuter benefits, unlimited PTO, and free lunch if you eat with 4 or more colleagues!

