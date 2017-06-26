Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Outpost Games is looking for a Game Software Engineer
Get a job: Outpost Games is looking for a Game Software Engineer
June 29, 2017 | By Staff
June 29, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software EngineerOutpost Games

Location: Redwood City, California

We're witnessing a revolution. The entertainment industry is being transformed by gamers who are becoming the next generation of great performers and personalities, and they’re drawing the attention of larger audiences every day.

At Outpost Games, we’re building a multiplayer survival game, called SOS, that’s designed from the ground up to be as thrilling to watch as it is to play. Powering SOS is a platform we’re building that turns every player into a performer and gives them a live, interactive audience. On this platform, everyone experiences the thrill of being in the spotlight, and every audience member has the ability to participate in play. Join us and work alongside industry veterans from EA, Zynga, Naughty Dog, Epic Games, and Google to take a fresh approach on gaming and entertainment. 

We’re looking for a full-time Software Engineer to help turn players into performers in SOS, our PC multiplayer survival game.

(SOS Game WebsiteSOS Gameplay videos)

Responsibilities:

  • Build and extend features and systems with an eye for robustness and elegance
  • Some example areas include client/server network optimization, cheat prevention, game replay system, modding support, and gameplay systems
  • Code review other engineers and provide architectural feedback 
  • Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the game evolves
  • Adhere to team coding standards and best practices

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience)
  • 3+ years in game development
  • Strong C++ skills
  • You’re friendly, self-directed, and care about quality
  • Effective written and verbal communicator who actively seeks and values a diversity of perspectives
  • A drive to improve the development and player experience
  • Team player strong collaboration abilities
  • Authorization to work in the U.S.

Bonus Points:

  • Unreal Engine 4 experience
  • A love of PC multiplayer games
  • Strong design sense and ability to provide design feedback
  • Live games experience

Changing the entertainment business is hard work, but we do it sustainably. We invest in your health and productivity through great benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, commuter benefits, unlimited PTO, and free lunch if you eat with 4 or more colleagues!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.29.17]
Unreal Engine Developer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.29.17]
Senior Narrative Designer - Destiny
Casumo
Casumo — Swieqi, Malta
[06.29.17]
JavaScript Developer with a Passion for Games
Abrakam
Abrakam — Liege, Belgium
[06.29.17]
Mobile games KPI&#039;s expert


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Mixing 'bullet hell' shmup with roguelike in Team D-13's Monolith
Q&A: Inside the 22-years-late release of Star Fox 2
For indie devs, the Vita's niche audience is what makes it a viable platform
VRDC Speaker Q&A: Aldis Sipolins of IBM Research


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image