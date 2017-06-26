Video: A postmortem look at the scoring of BioShock Infinite

When Irrational released BioShock Infinite in 2013, much was said of the game's soundtrack -- especially the unique tack it took in presenting classic American pop songs of the early 20th century.

At GDC 2015, composer Gary Schyman shared an earnest postmortem of his work scoring the game, in the process offering fellow game devs an inside look at the complexities of producing the aural fabric of a big-budget game.

Schyman explained how he used a special production process he was exploring for the first time, and went on to share intriguing anecdotes about what it's like to lay out a score for a dynamic combat scene versus, say, an emotional cinematic sequence.

His talk was lively and informative, so if you'd like to learn more about the process of scoring BioShock Infinite make sure to watch his talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

