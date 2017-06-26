Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: A postmortem look at the scoring of BioShock Infinite
June 29, 2017
When Irrational released BioShock Infinite in 2013, much was said of the game's soundtrack -- especially the unique tack it took in presenting classic American pop songs of the early 20th century.

At GDC 2015, composer Gary Schyman shared an earnest postmortem of his work scoring the game, in the process offering fellow game devs an inside look at the complexities of producing the aural fabric of a big-budget game.

Schyman explained how he used a special production process he was exploring for the first time, and went on to share intriguing anecdotes about what it's like to lay out a score for a dynamic combat scene versus, say, an emotional cinematic sequence.

His talk was lively and informative, so if you'd like to learn more about the process of scoring BioShock Infinite make sure to watch his talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

