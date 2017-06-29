Gamasutra plays Diablo II to celebrate its 17th birthday

Diablo II is now 17 years old! That means—well, not much. It’s already old enough to drive, but not yet old enough to drink. But nevertheless, it has now been 17 years since the game’s release, which was a great excuse for us to boot it up and discuss its design and development.

If you haven’t reinstalled Diablo II in a while, or just want to know why other developers have been so inspired by it over the years (it’s still really fun!) you should watch our hour spent with the game and our discussions about everything from Diablo II’s occult art style to the metagame built around it.

And if you want to hear more design-focused commentary from the Gamasutra crew, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel!