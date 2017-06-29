Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gamasutra plays Diablo II to celebrate its 17th birthday
June 29, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
June 29, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Diablo II is now 17 years old! That means—well, not much. It’s already old enough to drive, but not yet old enough to drink. But nevertheless, it has now been 17 years since the game’s release, which was a great excuse for us to boot it up and discuss its design and development. 

If you haven’t reinstalled Diablo II in a while, or just want to know why other developers have been so inspired by it over the years (it’s still really fun!) you should watch our hour spent with the game and our discussions about everything from Diablo II’s occult art style to the metagame built around it. 

And if you want to hear more design-focused commentary from the Gamasutra crew, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel! 

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.29.17]
Senior Narrative Designer - Destiny
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Game Designer (Multiplayer)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Game Designer (SP Systems)
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Senior Camera Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Mixing 'bullet hell' shmup with roguelike in Team D-13's Monolith
Q&A: Inside the 22-years-late release of Star Fox 2
For indie devs, the Vita's niche audience is what makes it a viable platform
VRDC Speaker Q&A: Aldis Sipolins of IBM Research


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image