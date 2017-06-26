Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Survey: 77% of devs believe AR/MR will be more popular than VR, long-term
Survey: 77% of devs believe AR/MR will be more popular than VR, long-term
June 30, 2017 | By Staff
June 30, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR, Business/Marketing, VRDC

Last week the organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference debuted the second annual VRDC VR/AR Innovation Report, which is jam-packed with insights from 600+ professionals involved in the development of virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences.

If you're working in VR/AR/MR or are curious to learn more about it, this report offers you some useful perspective on the rapidly-expanding, diverse and hard-to-measure VR/AR/MR industry - from sustainability of the market, to practical challenges, platform popularity, funding and more!

For more information and to check out the full report, download it for free here!

Today we'd like to highlight an especially interesting bit of data gleaned from our survey in order to give you a better sense of what's contained in the full report. 

Given that augmented- and mixed-reality technologies are often talked up as being more commercially viable than virtual-reality tech, we thought it would be interesting to survey industry professionals about the issue.

Turns out, a majority of them agree! When we asked survey respondents whether they thought AR or MR would win greater market share than VR in the long-term, 77 percent said yes.

“I worked in the AR industry for a while,” added one respondent who said yes. “It's a much easier concept for clients to grasp, and instead of being a platform in and of itself, it can be seen much more easily as a tool to make existing platforms better. I always pitched AR as a visualization tool rather than a new platform. New platforms scare people. Tools, on the other hand, are greatly appreciated.”

Another opined that “Mixed Reality is the end-game for VR. It will take more time to do it right than VR-only experiences, but offers much more to users.”

However, one respondent who didn’t believe AR/MR would become more popular than VR commented that the question was “Apples and oranges. VR is better for storytelling. AR is better for integration with real world.” 

You can find lots more input from VR/AR/MR devs about what they're up to, how they're funding their work, and what platforms/experiences they're targeting, within the full report. Did we mention it's free? It's totally free.

This year's report comes in advance of the next highly anticipated standalone VRDC event, VRDC Fall 2017, which will take place in San Francisco from September 21-22, 2017 and will bring together creators of immersive experiences of all kinds—including games, entertainment, brand experience, healthcare, training, design, and more.

For more information on VRDC Fall 2017, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, VRDC and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Genvid Technologies, Inc
Genvid Technologies, Inc — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.30.17]
Producer
Genvid Technologies, Inc
Genvid Technologies, Inc — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[06.30.17]
Senior QA
Genvid Technologies, Inc
Genvid Technologies, Inc — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[06.30.17]
Web Developer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.30.17]
Gameplay Programmer (f/m) for Dreadnought


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Fine-tuning the AI in Rupeck's proc-gen platformer Caveblazers
Survey: 77% of devs believe AR/MR will be more popular than VR, long-term
How to harvest honest player feedback and design better levels
Blog: An indie postmortem of Captain Kaon - Part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image