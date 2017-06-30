We're talking to the developer of First Strike: Final Hour at 1PM EDT

A while back, when former Gamasutra editor Mike Rose still lingered around these parts, we checked out a nuclear real-time strategy game on mobile devices called First Strike, and were surprised to see it provoke a huge discussion on our YouTube channel.

Late last month First Strike: Final Hour finally launched on Steam, so we’ve decided to invite developer Jeremy Spillmann on to the Gamasutra Twitch channel today to see what changes have been made during development and to discuss the implications of designing a game around the concept of nuclear war. Join us as we chat at 1PM EDT(10AM Pacific)!

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.