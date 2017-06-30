Paradox Interactive acquires Overlord developer Triumph Studios

Paradox Interactive has acquired Age of Wonders and Overlord developer Triumph Studios, and will be publishing all of the developer's ongoing projects as a result.

Triumph was founded in 1997 by Lennart Sas and Arno van Wingerden, who are still working at the company today, and quickly built up a reputation as a talented strategy game developer -- much like Paradox, which has had a string of hits with titles like Stellaris and Cities Skylines.

Following the purchase it'll be a case of business as usual at Triumph, as all current team members and management staff have been retained.

"Triumph Studios is a developer of our own heart. They are world-leading within their niche and have built a large and dedicated community over the years, counting quite a few Paradox employees among their hardcore fans," said Paradox CEO, Fredrik Wester.

"We have great faith in Lennart, Arno and the Triumph team, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create their magic under new ownership."