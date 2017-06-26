Video: Designing your game to keep players engaged over time

In the course of her years of work on games of all stripes, veteran game designer Chelsea Howe says one thing has remained constant: a focus on time, and how it influences game design.

At GDC 2017 Howe took the stage to explain why time is important to think about, in game dev: Time is the core currency for live games, but humans are notoriously bad at projecting long-term outcomes.

Thus, Howe broke down typical patterns of human attention and engagement over time and shared concrete ways devs can design for those phases, including how to surface time components, approaching engagement with a relationship lens, transitioning from hand-crafted experiences to procedural and social systems, and balancing permanent progress with maintenance mechanics.

Her talk offered unique perspective on the art of game design, especially if you (like so many devs) are working on a live, regularly updated game. If you missed Howe's talk in person, don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

