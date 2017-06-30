'The economics are really tough' for console exclusives, says former Sony exec

"I'm not saying they don't work, but they don't work in as many cases as they used to."

- Speaking to Eurogamer, Phil Harrison commented on why first-party exclusives might be a dying breed

Following his recent investment in VR startup Dream Reality Interactive, Eurogamer caught up with former Sony Worldwide Studios president and Xbox Europe head Phil Harrison to catch his thoughts on consoles, E3, and virtual reality.

There are a lot of worthwhile comments to check out in the full interview, but some of the most interesting bits come from when Harrison dove into how the console market has changed in recent years.

Many of the exclusives toted on Microsoft’s E3 state this year are launching on both the Xbox One and PC. Harrison explained that developing big, first-party exclusives just doesn’t make financial sense anymore.

"Both Microsoft and Sony have the same challenge, which is the cost of development to compete has gone up so dramatically you really have to be launching on multiple platforms to have any chance of making money,” said Harrison. "The traditional first-party business model of only making a game exclusively for your own device: the economics are really tough. I'm not saying they don't work but they don't work in as many cases as they used to."