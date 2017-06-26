Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 30, 2017
Get a job: Infinity Ward is looking for an Engine Software Engineer
Get a job: Infinity Ward is looking for an Engine Software Engineer
June 30, 2017 | By Staff
June 30, 2017 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming

Engine Software EngineerInfinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is looking for an Engine Programmer, someone who considers themselves a Generalist with the ability to work with (or near) rendering code.  You would be comfortable understanding the needs of and writing a render target management system as well as modifying how the priorities function in our threaded worker command system.  You might find yourself debugging an access violation in the render list generation code one day and working on optimizing the shader compiler build pipeline the next.  If that gets your fingers twitching ready to tickle the keyboard - then you may just be who we're looking for.
 
Responsibilities:

  • Optimize performance and memory of engine subsystems
  • Improve geometry, texture, and shader processing pipelines
  • Work with the material authoring and material factory systems
  • Work with and maintain platform-specific code, as necessary
  • Work with and extend various engine subsystems such as, occlusion culling & visibility, render list generation, visual effects simulation, procedural animation, and skinning
  • Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the engine evolves
  • Communicate and educate fellow developers about implemented features and rendering technologies in general
  • Adhere to team coding standards and best practices
  • Understand and embrace the constraints of a game development cycle (you know when bug fixing and optimization become more important than new features)

Requirements:

  • B.S. (or higher) in Software Engineering or equivalent
  • 4+ years of programming experience in C/C++
  • Good understanding of multi-threaded programming
  • Strong 3D math skills and low-level engine experience are essential
  • Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills
  • Know when not to use object oriented programming
  • Ability to break down problems and design code features

About Us:

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.

