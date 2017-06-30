Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 30, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 30, 2017
arrowPress Releases
June 30, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dev builds a classic text adventure out of Wikipedia entries
Dev builds a classic text adventure out of Wikipedia entries
June 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
June 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

Freelance game designer Kevan Davis has published something interesting this month: Wikipedia: The Text Adventure, a browser-based game that pulls assets directly from Wikipedia and presents them to the player in the guise of a vintage text adventure.

It's a fun idea that might get your creative game dev juices flowing, especially once you see how it works: Davis' game generates an in-game "map" of Wikipedia articles (via the Wikipedia API) with geo-coordinates.

That means players can "go east" from San Francisco and eventually get to Chicago or New York, for example, but they can't walk from San Francisco to William Shakespeare or the concept of a museum.

However, they might be able to talk to a museum if they find one on the road, or even put it in their pocket for later; Davis' game includes an inventory and support for "take" and limited "talk to" commands,  as well as commands that let players check attribution for a given entry, log errors, or jump directly into editing it on Wikipedia. 

Curious devs can find Wikipedia: The Text Adventure and more of Davis' work over on his website.    

Related Jobs

Tangentlemen
Tangentlemen — Playa Vista, California, United States
[06.29.17]
Lead Combat Designer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[06.29.17]
Senior Narrative Designer - Destiny
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Game Designer (Multiplayer)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.28.17]
Game Designer (SP Systems)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Fine-tuning the AI in Rupeck's proc-gen platformer Caveblazers
Executive director Kate Edwards departs IGDA
Blog: Understanding how pull algorithms work
Survey: 77% of devs believe AR/MR will be more popular than VR, long-term


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image