June 30, 2017
Interactive Fiction foundation formally adopts venerable IF Archive
June 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
The folks behind the relatively new Interactive Fiction Technology Foundation announced today that they're adopting the Interactive Fiction Archive, a 25-year-old repository of IF games and tools.

The most notable change interactive fiction devs should be aware of is that the IF Archive will now be able to get formal support from the IFTF, a nonprofit that accepts volunteers and donations. 

"It’s not so big a shock as you might think," reads an IFTF blog post from IF veteran (and IFTF co-director) Andrew Plotkin. "I will continue to steer the Archive, along with pretty much the same group of people who have managed it to date."

This is well in line with the IFTF's mission, as the nonprofit was founded last summer with the goal of better preserving and supporting the tools and communities that make interactive fiction possible.  According to Plotkin, the biggest expected change is that the IF Archive will switch over to a new server in the next few weeks.

