June 30, 2017
Departed Oculus founder pledges thousands to dev of Rift exclusivity bypass
June 30, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Departed Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey confirmed to Waypoint today that he recently made a $2,000 pledge to the CrossVR Patreon campaign for Revive, a tool designed to get Oculus Rift-exclusive VR games running on the HTC Vive.

This is significant because when Luckey was still working for Oculus he wrote on Reddit that "If customers buy a game from us, I don't care if they mod it to run on whatever they want."

However, Oculus has to date proved less than publicly supportive of folks who mod Oculus-exclusive games to function on other platforms. The company went so far as to temporarily put the kibosh on Revive by rolling out a "platform integrity check" system for its Oculus app, then quietly retracting it a month later.

For his part, Revive dev Jules Blok published a brief blog post on Wednesday thanking Luckey for the money and "everything he has done for the VR community as a whole."

Luckey helped found Oculus in 2012, and served as a public face of the company for many years. He quietly left the company earlier this year in the wake of widespread condemnation of his support for the pro-Trump "Nimble America" political group.

