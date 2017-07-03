Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 3, 2017
Disney Tsum Tsum lifetime revenue passes $1 billion
July 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Popular free-to-play puzzler Disney Tsum Tsum has pulled in over $1 billion in lifetime revenue since launching in 2014.

Developed and published by Japanese mobile messaging specialist LINE, the casual iOS and Android title has also amassed over 70 million downloads worldwide. 

The game is based on Disney's popular line of Tsum Tsum plush toys, which originated from the Disney Stores in Japan. The mobile effort first launched in Japan on January 29, 2014, before an English version was released in a further 154 countries (including the U.S.) later that year. 

In July last year, LINE described games like Disney Tsum Tsum as the "main pillar" of its content business, and before going public through a $1.1 billion IPO told investors it draws a "substantial portion" of its revenue from those titles anchored to its messaging app. 

"Our growth depends on our ability to consistently launch new games, whether developed internally or by third-party game developers, that achieve significant popularity, as well as to upgrade popular games with new features that our users find attractive," explained the company at the time.

"Our failure to maintain good relationships with third-party game developers or attract new developers could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations."

