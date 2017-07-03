Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 3, 2017
July 3, 2017
July 3, 2017
Tencent imposing time limits on children to allay addiction fears
July 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Chinese video game and internet giant Tencent will start imposing time restrictions on young Honor of Kings players to allay fears surrounding video game addiction. 

As reported by Reuters, parents and teachers have expressed concern about the amount of time kids are spending with the hit mobile MOBA, which currently has around 200 million users (mainly in China). 

In an effort to make amends, Tencent will soon restrict players below the age of 12 to one hour of play time each day, while older players aged between 12 and 18 will be limited to two hours a day. 

The new restrictions are expected to be implemented on Tuesday, although it's not clear whether Tencent will impose them solely in China, or in other countries as well. 

What's more, the company also intends to ban those under 12 years of age from logging in after 9pm, and will rethink how it lets young players spend cash in-game. 

"There are no rules to prevent indulgence in mobile games in China, but we decided to be the first to try to dispel parental worries by limiting play time and forcing children to log off," explained Tencent through its official WeChat account.

