Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Five Nights at Freddy's creator steps back from horror franchise
Five Nights at Freddy's creator steps back from horror franchise
July 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
July 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon has canceled the next game in the horror series and stepped away from the franchise for the time being.

Writing on the Steam Community forum, Cawthon explained work on his upcoming title, tentatively referred to as Five Nights at Freddy's 6, has stopped completely after he grew disillusioned with the project. 

It's an interesting example of a developer struggling to strike the right work-life balance, and in this instance Cawthon says it's important for him to take the pressure of and pursue a relaxing project that's lighthearted and fun. 

"With each [Five Nights at Freddy's] release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so," wrote the series creator.

"Each game should be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.

"So, after giving this a lot of thought; I’ve decided that I’m going to stop working on it. I’m not going to reveal anything else about what the game was, and I’ve asked other people involved to never divulge anything either. It’s just not going to be talked about."

Cawthon now hopes to rediscover the joy of game development and spend more time with his family.

Related Jobs

UBM Tech
UBM Tech — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.30.17]
General Manager, Game Developers Conference
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[06.30.17]
Producer (Temporary)
Genvid Technologies, Inc
Genvid Technologies, Inc — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.30.17]
Producer
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[06.30.17]
Senior DevOps Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs respond to the recently completed 1000 Game Makers Thread
Tencent imposing time limits on children to allay addiction fears
Blog: South Park: Phone Destroyer's missed monetization optimization
Disney Tsum Tsum lifetime revenue passes $1 billion


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image